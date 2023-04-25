Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

