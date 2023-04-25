Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 74,807 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 27,913.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,807 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iRobot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iRobot by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iRobot by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

