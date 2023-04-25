Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Celsius by 585.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CELH opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

