Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2,116.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.60, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

