Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.79.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

