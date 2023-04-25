Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,443 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 242,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

