Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,013 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

