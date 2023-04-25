Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

