Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rayonier by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rayonier by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rayonier by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Rayonier by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $44.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 158.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

