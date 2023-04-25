Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $386.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.71.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

