Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Price Performance

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

