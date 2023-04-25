Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

