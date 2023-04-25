Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,134 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile



Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

