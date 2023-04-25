Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

