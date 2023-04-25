Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

