Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

