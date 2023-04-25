Nokia Oyj Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 18,030 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 13,531 put options.

NOK stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

