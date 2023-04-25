NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

