NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NBY stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

