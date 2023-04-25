NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.