Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Trading 0% Higher

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13.
Ntt Docomo Company Profile
NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.
