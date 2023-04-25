Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.38. 85,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 112,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
