Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.38. 85,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 112,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

