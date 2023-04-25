OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Critical Contrast

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Chester Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 1.96 $146.60 million $2.46 6.61 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 27.98% 9.42% 1.14% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

