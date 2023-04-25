OceanFirst Financial’s (OCFC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $962.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.