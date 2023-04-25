Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) versus Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Critical Survey

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Mutual and Great-West Lifeco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Mutual 0 2 0 0 2.00 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great-West Lifeco has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than Old Mutual.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

28.5% of Old Mutual shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Old Mutual and Great-West Lifeco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 5.17 Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 10.73

Old Mutual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Mutual and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Old Mutual pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Old Mutual pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Great-West Lifeco beats Old Mutual on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Mutual

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.