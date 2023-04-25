Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.