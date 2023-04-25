OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.