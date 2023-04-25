Oppenheimer Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $106.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.