Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 935,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Orbsat Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

