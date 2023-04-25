Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 60,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.