Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.2 %

OVV stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

