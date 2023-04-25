Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.35. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.