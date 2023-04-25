Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 847,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 576,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 229,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 131,411 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

