PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of PagerDuty worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 995.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

NYSE PD opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.94.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,805 shares of company stock worth $9,466,023 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

