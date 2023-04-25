PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Buys 27 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 27 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($155.11).
Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 27 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($156.46).
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £122.75 ($153.30).
PayPoint Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £331.60 million, a P/E ratio of 878.85, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 450.50 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 660 ($8.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.87.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
