PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,509,470. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

