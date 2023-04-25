PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Down 3.9%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 281,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 482,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.37). Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.