Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

