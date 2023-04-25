Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLL. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 6.6 %

PLL stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 438,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,375 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.