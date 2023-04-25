Pineapple Energy (PEGY) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s peers have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pineapple Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 204 603 1218 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.83 Pineapple Energy Competitors $736.75 million $11.90 million -9.43

Pineapple Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pineapple Energy peers beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

