Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 18,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

