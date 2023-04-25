Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 2%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 1,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership of the trademarks, trade names, and other intellectual property of Pizza Pizza Limited in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants and international franchising business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.