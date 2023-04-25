Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.25 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

