Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.25 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
