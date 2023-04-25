PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

