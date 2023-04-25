Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pool by 50.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $429.53.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

