Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $350.23 on Monday. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $429.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

