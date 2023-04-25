Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes.

