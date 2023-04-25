PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $145.50 and last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 1881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.98.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.