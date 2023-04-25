PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $142.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

