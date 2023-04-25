Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.69.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $368.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $1,911,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

